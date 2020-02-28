

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR, Korea's real estate fund manager IGIS Asset Management , and Korean real estate developer SK D&D said that they have acquired Namsan Square, an office tower located in the central business district of Seoul, from a real estate investment trust operated by KOREIT, a domestic asset manager in Korea. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.



Built in 1978, Namsan Square is strategically located at the gateway to Seoul's central business district. It occupies more than 75,000 square meters across 23 floors of premium office and retail space and includes tenants such as multinational and South Korean corporations, as well as government organizations.



