

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss widened to $1.81 billion or $7.27 per share from $1.76 billion or $7.15 per share in the same quarter last year.



Non-GAAP income per share was $0.08 down from $0.21 in the prior year.



Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales declined to $545.44 million from $756.63 million in the prior year.



Total revenues and other income were $605.60 million, down from $1.07 billion in the previous year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.03 per share and revenues of $601.55 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



