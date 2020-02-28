

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni announced Long-Term Strategic Plan to 2050 and action plan 2020-2023.



The company targets upstream production growth at an annual rate of 3.5% up to 2025, subsequent flexible decline mainly for oil. Gas production by 2050 will make up about 85% of total production.



Eni also confirmed its Upstream net carbon neutrality target for scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and announced a new net carbon neutrality for scope 1 and 2 emissions for the entire Eni group by 2040.



Eni plans investments in renewables, energy efficiency, circular economy and offsetting of flaring of 4 billion euros, an increase of 30% compared to the previous plan.



Eni confirmed its shareholder remuneration policy, and for 2020 provides a dividend of 0.89 euros per share, an increase of 3.5%; and a buyback of 400 million euros.



