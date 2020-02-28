

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) reported pretax profit of 651 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 685 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 118.1 pence compared to 136.0 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 1.06 billion pounds, up 13%. Adjusted earnings per share was 198.0 pence compared to 170.8 pence.



For the fiscal year, total income was 2.31 billion pounds, an increase of 7% from prior year. Total revenue was 2.06 billion pounds, an increase of 6%.



The Board proposed a final dividend of 49.9 pence per share, which together with the interim dividend of 20.1 pence per share paid to shareholders in September 2019, results in a 16% increase in the total dividend to 70.0 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 27 May 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 1 May 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de