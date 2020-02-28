Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JEJF ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34 Ticker-Symbol: LS4C 
Tradegate
27.02.20
16:47 Uhr
91,06 Euro
-3,80
-4,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,10
90,52
09:49
89,22
90,20
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC91,06-4,01 %