

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet plc (EZJ.L) announced that it has seen a significant softening of demand and load factors into and out of its Northern Italian bases, following the increased incidence of COVID-19 cases in Northern Italy. The company said it also sees some slower demand across other European markets.



easyJet said it will be cancelling some flights, particularly those into and out of Italy.



easyJet said it continue to monitor the situation carefully and will update the market in due course, while it is too early to determine impact of COVID-19 outbreak on its outlook.



In order to mitigate the impact from COVID-19, easyJet plans cost savings across a number of areas of the business, including budget cuts, recruitment, promotion and pay freezes, offering unpaid leave and halting non-mandatory training, and also by working with third party suppliers to further reduce cost.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EASYJET-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de