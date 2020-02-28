

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German import prices decreased for the ninth month in a row in January, data from Destatis showed on Friday.



Import prices decreased 0.9 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.7 percent drop in December. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, import prices fell 0.4 percent in December, after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected a rise of 0.3 percent.



Excluding oil, import prices decreased 1.7 percent from last year, and it fell 0.1 percent from the previous month.



Data showed that export prices increase 0.5 percent annually in January, following a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.



On month-on-month basis, export prices edged up 0.2 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX