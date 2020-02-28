

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH, CRH.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 2.1 billion euros for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 1.7 billion euros, previous year. Earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations in cents was 200.6 compared to 160.4.



Fiscal 2019 revenue increased to 25.13 billion euros from 23.24 billion euros, previous year. Sales rose 3% on a LFL basis.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 63.0 cents per share. This would give a total dividend of 83.0 cents for the year, an increase of 15% over last year. The Board proposed to pay the final dividend on 28 April 2020 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 13 March 2020. The final dividend will be paid wholly in cash.



