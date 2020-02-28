

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit increased in January, driven by higher imports and exports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The trade deficit widened to $4.448 billion in January from $2.29 billion in the last year. In December, the trade deficit was $4.6 billion.



Calendar adjusted exports and imports rose by 6.4 percent and 18.9 percent, respectively, from a year ago.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports increased by 4.7 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, from the preceding month.



