ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit increased in January, driven by higher imports and exports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.
The trade deficit widened to $4.448 billion in January from $2.29 billion in the last year. In December, the trade deficit was $4.6 billion.
Calendar adjusted exports and imports rose by 6.4 percent and 18.9 percent, respectively, from a year ago.
On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports increased by 4.7 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, from the preceding month.
