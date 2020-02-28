

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Friday, Germany's unemployment data is due from the Federal Employment Agency. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 5 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback and the pound, it fell against the franc. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.1026 against the greenback, 119.85 against the yen, 1.0635 against the franc and 0.8569 against the pound at 3:50 am ET.



