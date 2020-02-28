

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove Plc (RMV.L) reported profit before tax of 213.56 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 198.27 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 19.49 pence compared to 17.69 pence. Underlying operating profit improved 8% to 219.7 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 20.16 pence compared to 18.22 pence.



Fiscal 2019 revenue increased to 289.32 million pounds from 267.82 million pounds, prior year. Revenue growth was driven by continued growth in Agency and New Homes businesses, together with a healthy contribution in the year from Other business units.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 4.4 pence per ordinary share. This brings the total dividend for the year to 7.2 pence, an increase of 11%. The final dividend will be paid on 29 May 2020 to all shareholders on the register on 1 May 2020.



