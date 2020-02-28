

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Plc. (HICL.L) said that it remains on track to deliver its target dividend of 8.25 pence per Ordinary Share for the financial year to 31 March 2020, and the Board reiterates a target dividend of 8.45 pence per Ordinary Share for the financial year to 31 March 2021 and 8.65 pence per Ordinary Share for the financial year to 31 March 20221.



The company expects the dividend for the year to 31 March 2020 to be fully cash covered.



The Group's exposure to assets with GDP correlation is currently at its target level. However, the Group will look to make further investments in this market segment in proportion to the growth of the portfolio, the company said.



