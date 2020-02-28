

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation slowed marginally in February, preliminary estimate from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 0.4 percent from 0.5 percent in January. The rate was expected to remain unchanged at 0.5 percent.



Likewise, the EU measure, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices grew at a slower pace of 0.3 percent after rising 0.4 percent a month ago.



Both core inflation, excluding energy and unprocessed food and inflation excluding energy were stable at 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in February. Meanwhile, the HICP dropped 0.4 percent on a monthly basis mainly due to the winter sales of clothing and footwear, which are not taken into account in the national index.



