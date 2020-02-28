

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Choice Products USA, LLC is recalling 275 - 3lb tubs of Peanut Butter Cookie Dough over possible presence of undeclared milk from milk chocolate chips.



The company said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk are exposed to potential risk of allergic reaction if they consume these products.



The non-durable goods distribution company, based in Eau Claire, WI, said the recall was initiated after it was discovered that some containers containing milk chocolate chips was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of milk.



It admitted that milk chocolate chips were mistakenly included in the mixing process of the Peanut Butter Cookie Dough.



3 lb. tub Peanut Butter Cookie Dough was distributed nationwide directly to customers who purchased it through an online ordering system.



The product, brand-named 'Premiere Choice', was distributed in 3 lb. white plastic tubs with the date code of 19330.



No illnesses have been reported following the recalled product's consumption, the company said.



Choice Products urged consumers who bough the products, to discard them. The company offered full refund to such customers.



