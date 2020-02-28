

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales declined in January after rising in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office reported on Friday.



The retail sales volume decreased 3.4 percent month-on-month in January, after a 3.9 percent rose in December. In November, sales fell 2.8 percent.



The value of retail sales fell 1.4 percent monthly in January, after a 3.7 rise in the preceding month.



On an annual basis, the retail sales volume gained 3.7 percent in January, slower than 6.1 percent rise in the prior month.



On a yearly basis, the value of retail sales increased 3.5 percent in January, after a 4.9 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX