

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy contracted more than estimated in the fourth quarter, revised data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product declined 0.7 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter compared to the previous estimate of 0.4 percent decrease.



This was the first decline in five quarters. GDP had expanded by revised 0.4 percent in the third quarter.



On a yearly basis, the economy expanded 0.4 percent, much slower than the 1.9 percent growth in the third quarter.



The volume of GDP grew 1.0 percent in the whole of 2019, data showed.



