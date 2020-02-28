

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said its shareholders agreed to the Board recommendations for all proposed resolutions, including dividend increase, at the AGM. Shareholders re-elected Joerg Reinhardt as Chairman of the Board, and all members of the Board who stood for re-election. Ms. Bridgette Heller and Simon Moroney were elected as new members.



The company's shareholders approved the cancellation of 60 313 900 shares repurchased under the seventh and under the eighth share repurchase program in 2019 and the reduction of the share capital.



