

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic growth halved in the fourth quarter on weak exports and investment, Statistics Sweden reported Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially versus 0.4 percent in the third quarter. The rate came in line with expectations.



Household consumption advanced 0.7 percent, while government spending remained flat in the fourth quarter. Gross fixed capital formation fell 0.4 percent.



Exports declined 1.7 percent and imports dropped 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter.



On a yearly basis, the economy grew at a slower pace of 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter, but in line with expectations. The economy had expanded around 2.3 percent in the third quarter.



In the full year of 2019, GDP was up 1.2 percent, data showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX