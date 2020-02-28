

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coal producer Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) announced Friday that John Eaves will retire as chief executive officer, after serving at the position since 2012, at the corporation's annual meeting on April 30, 2020, and will assume the position of executive board chair. He joined the corporation in 1987 and has been a member of Arch's board of directors since 2006.



Paul Lang, Arch's president and chief operating officer since 2015, will succeed Eaves as chief executive officer and is joining the board.



Lang is responsible for the corporation's mining portfolio and its marketing and logistics functions. Lang joined Arch in 1984 and served as Arch's executive vice president and chief operating officer prior to his current role.



James Chapman, who has served as Arch's board chair since the company completed its restructuring process in October 2016, will also transition to lead independent director at annual meeting.



