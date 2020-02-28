

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - Asklepios Kliniken and RHÖN-KLINIKUM founder, Eugen Münch, have reached an agreement on joint venture and takeover offer for RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG. The shares in RHÖN held by Münch and Asklepios will be pooled in a joint venture company. Münch will contribute approximately 7.6% of RHÖN shares directly to the joint venture and is selling approximately 12.4% of RHÖN shares to Asklepios, which is contributing these shares to the joint venture.



Asklepios also announced a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares in RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG for 18.00 euros per RHÖN-share. The RHÖN shares acquired by Asklepios under the takeover offer will be contributed to the joint venture.



Eugen Münch, RHÖN founder, said: 'Along with the sector as a whole, the company is facing major regulatory and demographic challenges. We must act now to resolve the deadlock among the company's owners and give RÖHN some much-needed new momentum.'



RHÖN and Asklepios operate healthcare facilities across Germany. Asklepios has been a major shareholder of RHÖN since 2012. RHÖN will remain an independent company following completion of the deal. The joint venture will hold at least approximately 49% of RHÖN shares after completion. The takeover offer will not feature any minimum acceptance threshold.



