Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7XQ ISIN: US08862E1091 Ticker-Symbol: 0Q3 
Tradegate
28.02.20
16:56 Uhr
79,11 Euro
-17,38
-18,01 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEYOND MEAT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEYOND MEAT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,54
79,06
16:59
78,32
79,06
16:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEYOND MEAT
BEYOND MEAT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEYOND MEAT INC79,11-18,01 %