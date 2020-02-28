Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - Pursuant to Section 31(j)(2) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Commission has determined that a mid-year adjustment to the Section 31 fee rate for fiscal year 2020 is not required. These adjustments do not directly affect the amount of funding available to the SEC.

The Section 31 fee rate for fiscal 2020 will remain at the current rate of $22.10 per million, as previously announced on Jan. 9, 2020. This rate will remain in place until Sept. 30, 2020, or 60 days after the enactment of a regular FY 2021 appropriation, whichever is later. The Section 31 assessment on round turn transactions in security futures also will remain at $0.0042 per transaction.

The Office of Interpretation and Guidance in the Commission's Division of Trading and Markets is available for questions on Section 31 at 202-551-5777, or by email at tradingandmarkets@sec.gov.

The Commission will issue further notices as appropriate to keep the public informed of developments relating to fees under Section 31. These notices will be posted at http://www.sec.gov.