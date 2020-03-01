

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is on Monday scheduled to see February numbers for the Caixin manufacturing PMI, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to see a score of 49.4, down from 51.1 in January.



Japan will release Q4 numbers for capital spending and company profits. In the three months prior, capex was up 7.1 percent on quarter, while capex excluding software climbed 7.7 percent. Company sales were down 2.6 percent on year and company profits dropped 5.3 percent.



Japan also will see final February numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei; the previous reading suggested a score of 47.6.



Australia will see February numbers for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG, the inflation forecast from TD Securities, job ads from ANZ and the commodity index from ANZ - as well as Q4 figures for company operating profits and inventories.



In January, the manufacturing index had a score of 45.4, while the inflation forecast suggested an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year. Job ads were up 3.8 percent on month and the commodity index fell 3.6 percent to a reading of 117.7. Profits were down 0.8 percent and inventories fell 0.4 percent.



Hong Kong will provide January numbers for retail sales; in December, sales plummeted 21.0 percent on year.



New Zealand will release Q4 numbers for terms of trade; in the three months prior, terms were up 1.9 percent on quarter.



Finally, a number of the regional bourses will see February results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from HIS Markit, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



