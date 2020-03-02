

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) said its Board has appointed Pekka Lundmark as President and Chief Executive Officer. Lundmark is currently President and CEO of Fortum, a energy company based in Finland. The appointment is expected to be effective on September 1, 2020.



Rajeev Suri, Nokia's current President and CEO, will leave his current position on August 31, 2020 and continue to serve as an advisor to the Board until January 1, 2021.



Risto Siilasmaa, Nokia Board Chair, stated: 'Pekka Lundmark has a record of leadership and shareholder value creation at large business-to-business companies; deep experience in telecommunications networks, industrial digitization, and key markets such as the United States and China; and a focus on strategic clarity, operational excellence and strong financial performance.'



