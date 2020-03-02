

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Purina Animal Nutrition is recalling select animal feed in Purina, Country Acres, DuMOR brands over concerns of elevated calcium levels, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves multiple lots of Purina Rabbit and Turkey Feed, Country Acres Rabbit Feed, as well as DuMOR Chick Starter/Grower Feed.



The recall was initiated after the company received reports from customers claiming the rabbit products may have resulted in poor health and/or mortality. Meanwhile, there were no reports of adverse events related to chicken or turkey products.



According to the agency, higher calcium carbonate levels could result in health issues and potential mortality in rabbits. Symptoms of excess calcium carbonate may include pinkish urine and lethargy due to decreased feed intake.



In young chickens and turkeys, up to 6 weeks of age, higher calcium carbonate levels can lead to leg abnormalities and kidney calcification.



Purina Animal manufactured the affected feed between December 16, 2019 and February 3, 2020. They were sold in around 32 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Florida, among others.



The company and the agency urged customers who purchased the feed to discard it or return it to their local animal feed store for exchange or refund.



In recent animal feed recalls announced by the FDA, Hubbard Feeds called back select Easy feed-brand products as the result of an ingredient-supplier recall. The recalled ingredient contained residue of an unapproved herbicide, Haloxyfop.



Cargill's animal nutrition business in early February had recalled a single lot of NutreBeef Transition Pellet beef cattle feed, sold in Kansas and Texas, due to elevated levels of monensin.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX