Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852271 ISIN: GB0007958233 Ticker-Symbol: 1JD 
Frankfurt
02.03.20
08:32 Uhr
1,616 Euro
-0,026
-1,58 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SENIOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENIOR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,731
1,823
09:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SENIOR PLC
SENIOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SENIOR PLC1,616-1,58 %