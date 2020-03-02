

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L) reported profit before tax of 28.7 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 61.3 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 7.01 pence compared to 12.63 pence. Adjusted operating profit declined to 89.4 million pounds from 91.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 16.10 pence compared to 15.87 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue was 1.11 billion pounds compared to 1.08 billion pounds, previous year. Excluding favourable exchange rate impact, and the year-on-year effect of disposals, Group revenue increased by 1.4% with revenue growth in Aerospace and lower revenue from Flexonics year-on-year.



David Squires, Chief Executive of Senior plc, said: 'It is clear that our performance in 2020 will continue to be affected by the 737 MAX situation and the company is taking all necessary actions to mitigate the impact. We are closely monitoring the development of the COVID-19, including the potential impact of any macroeconomic disruption on our end markets, our supply chain and those of our customers.'



The Board proposed to maintain a final dividend of 5.23 pence per share. This would bring total dividends, paid and proposed for 2019 to 7.51 pence per share, an increase of 1.2% over the prior year.



