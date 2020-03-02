

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Merck said the National Medical Products Administration of China has approved ERBITUX for the first-line treatment of patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck in combination with platinum-based therapy with fluorouracil. The approval is based on the CHANGE II study in 243 randomized patients.



In 2019, ERBITUX was made available in China for the first-line treatment of patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFOX or FOLFIRI, or in combination with irinotecan.



