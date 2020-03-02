Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 659990 ISIN: DE0006599905 Ticker-Symbol: MRK 
Xetra
02.03.20
09:12 Uhr
111,45 Euro
+2,40
+2,20 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,70
111,80
09:28
111,75
111,80
09:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MERCK KGAA
MERCK KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERCK KGAA111,45+2,20 %