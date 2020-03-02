

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, final PMI and mortgage approvals figures are due from the UK. Economists expect the final factory PMI score to match the flash estimate of 51.9 in February. The number of mortgage approvals is forecast to rise to 68,000 in January from 67,200 in December.



Ahead of the data, the pound dropped against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2764 against the greenback, 137.81 against the yen, 1.2762 against the franc and 0.8678 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



