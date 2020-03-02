

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's declared Monday, March 2, as National Egg McMuffin Day, offering free Egg McMuffin sandwiches. Incidentally, the fast food giant's offer comes as rival Wendy's entering the competitive breakfast market with Monday's launch of breakfast menu across the U.S.



In a twitter post, McDonald's said, 'Announcing National EggMcMuffinDay . coming March 2nd! Monday morning, get an Egg McMuffin on *us*, via our app.'



The offer for a free, freshly prepared Egg McMuffin is available at participating McDonald's nationwide between 6 am and 10:30 am local time, only on Monday. To redeem the offer, customers only need to download the company's mobile app.



David Tovar, vice president of U.S. Communications, said, 'We're always looking for new ways to show our fans love and remind them, no matter where they might be, a great tasting and convenient breakfast is just around the corner for them at McDonald's.'



The company celebrates National Egg McMuffin Day 50 years after the 1971 launch of Egg McMuffin, which is considered the first ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich.



Egg McMuffin was first created by Herb Peterson, an owner and operator in Santa Barbara, California. It comes with a freshly cracked Grade A egg on a toasted English Muffin topped with real butter, lean Canadian bacon and melty American cheese.



In its breakfast menu, McDonald's offers Breakfast Burritos, McGriddles, and All Day Breakfast. The company in late January launched Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit breakfast sandwiches nationwide as part of its breakfast menu changes. The company also offers 2 for $4 Mix and Match Value Deal.



Wendy's in early February had announced the upcoming launch of its breakfast menu that includes signature items such as the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

