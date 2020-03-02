

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TKPYY.PK) announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement to divest a portfolio of select non-core products exclusively in Latin America to Hypera S.A., Brazil's largest pharmaceutical company, for a total value of $825 million.



The portfolio includes over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical products sold in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru, which are part of Takeda's Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit.



This divestment enables Takeda to focus its investments in emerging markets and Latin America that center on its highly innovative medicines across Gastroenterology, Rare Diseases, Plasma-Derived Therapies, Oncology and Neuroscience.



This is Takeda's fifth divestment over the last 12 months, contributing to the Company's goal to divest approximately $10 billion in non-core assets.



Takeda intends to use the proceeds from its divestitures to continue to reduce its debt and accelerate rapid deleveraging toward its target of 2x net debt/adjusted EBITDA within March 2022 - March 2024.



Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda anticipates that approximately 300 commercial employees supporting the divested assets will be given the opportunity to transition over to Hypera Pharma at the close of this transaction.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Until then, Takeda remains the owner of these products and responsible for ensuring patient access to them.



