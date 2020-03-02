

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) said, for fiscal 2020, the company projects: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.55-$2.80; and revenue in a range of $4.1 billion to $4.15 billion. Organic sales growth is projected to be in a range of 3%-4%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.73 on revenue of $4.13 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.73 compared to $0.58, a year ago. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.75, for the quarter.



Fourth-quarter revenues were $1.11 billion, up 4.9% compared to prior year and up 8.4% on an internal sales growth basis. Analysts expected revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.



