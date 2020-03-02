

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has agreed to acquire Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, for $95.50 per share in cash, the two companies said Monday. Shares of Forty Seven are gaining almost 61 percent to $93.32 in pre-market activity.



The transaction, which values Forty Seven at about $4.9 billion, was unanimously approved by the board of directors of both companies and is anticipated to close during the second quarter of 2020.



Under the terms of the deal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilead will commence a tender offer to acquire the outstanding shares of Forty Seven's common stock for $95.50 per share in cash. After completion of the tender offer, Gilead will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the offer through a second step merger at the same price as in the tender offer.



The consummation of the tender offer is subject to a minimum tender of at least a majority of outstanding Forty Seven shares, plus Forty Seven shares underlying vested options.



Gilead Sciences noted that Forty Seven's acquisition will strengthen its immuno-oncology research and development portfolio through the addition of Forty Seven's investigational lead product candidate, Magrolimab.



Magrolimab is a monoclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of several cancers for which new, transformative medicines are urgently needed, including myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS, acute myeloid leukemia or AML, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL.



Forty Seven is initially studying magrolimab in patients with MDS and AML. Additional studies are ongoing in non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and solid tumors.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA has granted Magrolimab Fast Track designation for the treatment of MDS and AML, and for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL as well as follicular lymphoma, two forms of B-cell NHL.



Magrolimab has also been granted Orphan Drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of MDS and AML, and by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of AML.



In addition to magrolimab, Forty Seven is preparing to advance two additional investigational compounds into clinical testing.



The company is developing FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody, in combination with magrolimab as a novel, all-antibody conditioning regimen to address the limitations of current stem cell transplantation conditioning regimens.



Forty Seven is also developing FSI-189, an anti-SIRP antibody, for the treatment of cancer, as well as certain non-oncology settings, including transplantation conditioning.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

