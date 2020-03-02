

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) is working on a membership program called Walmart+, according to a report by Recode. The membership program is the retail giant's latest effort to take on the strong competition from Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN) Prime program.



The subscription service, which Walmart reportedly plans to start publicly testing next month, will offer unlimited same-day delivery of groceries from over 1,600 Walmart stores. It is expected to launch as a rebranding of Walmart's existing Delivery Unlimited service that costs $98 a year, Recode reported.



Over the long term, the paid membership program would include perks that Amazon cannot replicate, in part to avoid a direct comparison to Prime, according to Recode. This could include discounts on prescription drugs and fuel, in addition to a Scan & Go service, the report noted.



Amazon.com accounts for 40 percent of all online retail sales in the U.S., while Walmart is a distant second with just a little more than 5 percent of the U.S. e-commerce market. However, Walmart is the largest brick-and-mortar retailer in the world.



Amazon Prime, which was launched in 2005, now has more than 150 million Prime members around the world. Amazon Prime membership costs $119 a year, or $12.99 a month, in the U.S.



Prime membership includes unlimited one-day shipping on more than 10 million products, access to a large catalog of award-winning TV shows and movies with Prime Video, ad-free listening to two million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, access to more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, and same-day grocery deliveries from Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de