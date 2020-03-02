Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Tradegate
02.03.20
15:36 Uhr
1.696,80 Euro
-6,40
-0,38 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.692,80
1.693,00
15:37
1.694,60
1.696,80
15:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAZON.COM INC1.696,80-0,38 %
WALMART INC98,73+1,18 %