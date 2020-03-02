

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Co. (DE) said Monday that its chairman Samuel Allen will retire on May 1, following 45-years of career with the company.



Meanwhile, the company has elected its chief executive officer, John May, to become chairman upon Allen's retirement.



Allen has been chairman of the board of directors since 2010 and served as the company's chief executive officer from 2009 to 2019. Allen joined Deere as an industrial engineer in 1975 after graduating from Purdue University.



May joined the board in August of 2019 and became Deere's tenth chief executive officer in November 2019.



