Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850866 ISIN: US2441991054 Ticker-Symbol: DCO 
Tradegate
02.03.20
15:49 Uhr
141,66 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,96
144,20
17:00
144,04
144,36
17:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEERE
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEERE & COMPANY141,660,00 %