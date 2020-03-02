

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have shown a strong move to the upside over the course of the trading day on Monday after experiencing the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The major averages have all climbed firmly into positive territory.



In recent trading, the major averages have reached new highs for the session. The Dow is up 768.68 points or 3 percent at 26,178.04, the Nasdaq is up 247.97 points or 2.9 percent at 8,815.34 and the S&P 500 is up 84.12 points or 2.9 percent at 3,038.34.



The rebound on Wall Street is partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off seen in recent sessions.



The Dow ended last Friday's trading at a nearly nine-month closing low, while the S&P 500 finished the day at its lowest closing level in four months.



Traders also seem optimistic about central banks around the world taking action to counteract the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.



Last Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will 'act as appropriate to support the economy' amid the evolving risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak.



In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing a slight expansion in manufacturing activity in the month of February.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index edged down to 50.1 in February from 50.9 in January, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 50.5.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed construction spending in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of January.



The Commerce Department said construction spending surged up by 1.8 percent to an annual rate of $1.369 trillion in January after inching up by 0.2 percent to a revised rate of $1.346 trillion in December.



Interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the Dow Jones Utility Average up by 4 percent. The average is bouncing off its lowest closing level in well over three months.



Substantial strength is also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 3.9 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.



The rally by gold stocks comes amid a rebound by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery surging up $29.10 to $1,595.80 an ounce after plunging $75.80 to $1,566.70 an ounce last Friday.



Tobacco, pharmaceutical, commercial real estate and retail stocks have also moved sharply higher on the day, reflecting broad based buying interest.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index spiked by 3.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending their recent rally despite the rebound on Wall Street. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.1 basis points at 1.096 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX