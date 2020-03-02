

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher over the past several sessions, treasuries saw some further upside during the trading day on Monday.



Bond prices gapped open higher and remained in positive territory throughout the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.9 basis points to 1.088 percent.



With the drop on the day, the ten-year yield closed lower for the eighth consecutive session, ending the day at a new record closing low.



The continued strength among treasuries came amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month in response to the coronavirus outbreak.



Last Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will 'act as appropriate to support the economy' amid the evolving risks posed by the outbreak.



CME Group's Fed Watch tool currently indicates a 100 percent chance that the Fed will cut rates by 50 points at the two-day meeting ending March 18th.



In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing a slight expansion in manufacturing activity in the month of February.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index edged down to 50.1 in February from 50.9 in January, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 50.5.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed construction spending in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of January.



The Commerce Department said construction spending surged up by 1.8 percent to an annual rate of $1.369 trillion in January after inching up by 0.2 percent to a revised rate of $1.346 trillion in December.



News regarding the coronavirus outbreak is likely to remain in focus on Tuesday amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



