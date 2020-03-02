

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg's is giving away a week's worth of cereal to lucky winners in commemoration of National Breakfast Week.



The company said the giveaway is to emphasize the importance of eating enough fiber in your diet. Kellogg said that many people don't focus on getting the necessary amount of fiber.



'Fiber is crucial to support digestive health and overall wellness, yet the vast majority of people aren't getting enough,' says Sarah Ludmer, registered dietitian and Senior Director of Wellbeing and Regulatory at Kellogg. 'Here at Kellogg's we believe in the power of fiber and that people should get it through delicious, real foods, so we wanted to understand why Americans often miss out on this important nutrient - and what we found was surprising.'



Kellogg's said it conducted a nationwide survey that found most people aren't getting enough fiber and aren't choosing breakfast options that are high in fiber.



'Starting your day with a bowl of Kellogg's Raisin Bran or Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats gets you at least 20% of the recommended daily amount of fiber per serving while also providing additional nutrients like B vitamins and iron,' says Ludmer.



The company will giveaway a week's worth of free Raisin Bran or Frosted Mini Wheats to a limited number of customers who join KelloggsFamilyRewards.com and pledge to increase their fiber intake.



