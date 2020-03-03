

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence fell in February, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index decreased to 38.4 in February from 39.1 in January and December. Economists had expected a score of 38.3.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods fell to 36.8 in February, and the index for employment dropped to 39.4.



The indicators measuring overall livelihood declined to 37.6, and the income growth decreased to 39.8.



The latest survey was conducted on February 15 covering 8,400 households.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX