

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko plc (AGK.L) on Tuesday reported full year 2019 profit before tax of 199 million pounds, up 9 percent from 182 million pounds last year. Earnings per share grew 3 percent to 50.7 pence from 49.2 pence in the prior year.



On an underlying basis, profit before tax rose increased 13 percent and earnings per share rose 6 percent from last year.



Group revenue for the year declined 8 percent to 1.61 billion pounds from 1.76 billion pounds in the previous year, with Rental Solutions up 1 percent, Power Solutions Industrial up 3 percent and Power Solutions Utility down 33 percent.



Underlying Group revenue decreased 1 percent on the prior year, and was in line with the prior year excluding the 2018 Winter Olympics as well as early design and project management revenue for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



The company's board is proposing a final dividend of 18.27 pence, representing an increase of 3 percent from last year. This will result in a 2 percent increase in the full year dividend to 27.65 pence from 27.12 pence per ordinary share in 2018.



Looking ahead, Aggreko said it is monitoring closely the development and potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak, both in terms of the Tokyo Olympics and the Group more widely. At this point, however, the company currently expects to deliver results in-line with expectations for 2020.



