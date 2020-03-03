Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 633526 ISIN: GB0031638363 Ticker-Symbol: IT1 
Frankfurt
02.03.20
15:34 Uhr
60,24 Euro
-1,30
-2,11 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,52
61,72
09:12
60,46
61,64
09:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERTEK
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC60,24-2,11 %