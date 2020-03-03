

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc. (ITRK.L) reported that its profit before income tax for the year ended 31 December 2019 rose to 445.1 million pounds from 404.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the company was 313.1 million pounds or 192.6 pence per share up from 284.4 million pounds or 174.7 pence per share in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share at actual exchange rates was 6.8% higher at 211.7 pence.



Annual revenue was 2.99 billion pounds, up 6.6% year-on-year at actual rates and 4.8% at constant rates, driven by broad-based organic growth of 3.3% at constant rates, by the contribution of the acquisitions the company made recently in attractive growth and margin sectors.



The Board recommended a full year dividend of 105.8 pence per share, an increase of 6.8%.



The Board will propose a final dividend of 71.6 pence per share at the Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2020, to be paid on 11 June 2020 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 22 May 2020. The company paid final dividend of 67.2 pence per share in 2018.



Intertek said it is not immune to the impact of the Novel Coronavirus and its 2020 performance will be affected by the temporary disruption to the supply chains of its clients and any impact it might have on global trade activities.



