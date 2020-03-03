

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L), a British industrial equipment rental company, Tuesday reported a statutory profit before tax of 225 million pounds and revenues of 1.247 billion pounds for the third quarter, after the adoption of IFRS 16.



Last year, the Group had reported statutory profit before tax of 241 million pounds and revenues of 1.143 billion pounds, before the adoption of IFRS 16.



On an underlying basis, profit before tax totaled 257 million pounds and rental revenues were 1.121 billion pounds for the third quarter, while the Group recorded 254 million pounds and 1.049 billion pounds respectively for last year.



While earnings per share was 37.0 pence on a statutory basis, it was 42.3 pence on an underlying basis for the third quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASHTEAD-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de