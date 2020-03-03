

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's exports dropped for the first time in six months in December and producer price inflation grew in January, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Exports dropped a calendar adjusted 4.1 percent annually in December, after a 2.6 percent increase in November.



Imports increased 1.7 percent year-on-year in December, following a 5.1 percent rise in the previous month.



On a non-adjusted basis, exports fell 0.5 percent yearly, while imports grew 4.3 percent.



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 114 million in December from EUR 382 million in the same month last year. In November, trade surplus was EUR 434 million.



For the January to December period, the trade surplus was EUR 4.855 billion. Exports and imports rose 4.2 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 3.8 percent annually in January, following a 2.4 percent increase in December. A similar higher rate of inflation was seen in the same month last year.



