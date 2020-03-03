

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR.L) reported statutory profit before tax (on an IFRS 16 basis) of 51.6 million pounds, and earnings per share of 29.7 pence for the year ended 31 December 2019. On an IFRS 16 basis, underlying operating profit was 103.8 million pounds, and underlying earnings per share was 81.3 pence, for the fiscal year period. On an IAS 17 basis, underlying operating pro?t was 101.8 million pounds, an increase of 5% from prior year. Underlying earnings per share on a comparable IAS 17 basis increased by 6% to 83.5 pence.



Fiscal 2019 revenue was 2.3 billion pounds compared to 2.2 billion pounds, an increase of 3%, driven by the benefit of foreign exchange and the full year effect of the acquisition of the Moretrench business in North America in the first quarter of 2018.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 27.4 pence per share, which brings the total dividend for the year to 40.0 pence. This represents an increase of 11% on the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KELLER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de