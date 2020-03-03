

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI is due. The index is forecast to rise to 49.0 in February from 48.4 in January.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound fell against the greenback and the franc, it held steady against the euro and the yen.



The pound was worth 1.2769 against the greenback, 137.85 against the yen, 1.2229 against the franc and 0.8698 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



