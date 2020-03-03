

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) has appointed Kenta Kon, currently Accounting Group (Chief Officer), as Chief Financial Officer. Koji Kobayashi, current CFO, will continue as Chief Risk Officer for the company. Masahiko Maeda, currently Powertrain Company (President), will serve as Chief Technology Officer.



Toyota Motor Corp. said it intends to implement the changes to executive structure, senior management responsibilities, and organizational structure effective April 1. With the posts of executive vice president and operating officer consolidated, operating officers will serve as chief officers in charge of various functions. Masanori Kuwata, currently General Administration & Human Resources Group (Deputy Chief Officer), will be new operating officer.



