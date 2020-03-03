

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's jobless rate remained stable in January, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate was 9.8 percent in January, the same as in December. This was in line with economists expectation. In November, the unemployment rate was 9.7 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased slightly to 2.528 million in January from 2.523 million in the preceding month.



The employment rate remained unchanged at 59.1 percent in January.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 to 24, rose to 29.3 percent in January from 28.7 percent in the prior month.



