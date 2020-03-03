

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate held steady at the lowest level since 2008, data from Eurostat revealed Tuesday.



The jobless rate remained unchanged at 7.4 percent, as expected, in January. This was the lowest since May 2008. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 7.8 percent.



The number of people out of work increased by 1,000 from December but declined 593,000 from last year. Unemployment totaled 12.179 million.



The unemployment rate among youth aged below 25, was stable at 15.6 percent in January, data showed.



