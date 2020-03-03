

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's jobless rate remained stable in February, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.8 percent in February, same as seen in January. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed persons rose to 120,100 in February from 119,700 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, fell to 11.4 percent in February from 11.5 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX