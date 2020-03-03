

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices declined at a softer pace in January, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.6 percent decline in December. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 0.6 percent annually in January, following a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.



Prices for intermediate goods declined 1.0 percent yearly in January and energy prices fell by 3.6 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for non-durable consumer goods grew 2.5 percent and those of consumer goods and capital goods rose by 1.3 percent, each.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.



In the EU27, producer prices rose 0.4 percent monthly in January and fell 0.2 percent from a year ago.



