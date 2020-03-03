

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT), said, for the first quarter, it expects both GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted EPS of $1.55 to $1.75. The company anticipates a low-single digit increase in comparable sales and a mid-single digit increase in operating income. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.66. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For 2020, Target expects both GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share of $6.70 to $7.00. The company anticipates a low-single digit increase in comparable sales and a mid-single digit increase in operating income.



Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.69, up 10.6 percent from last year. On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.65, for the quarter. Operating income was $1.20 billion, up 7.3 percent from a year ago.



Fourth-quarter total revenue was $23.40 billion, up 1.8 percent compared with last year, reflecting sales growth of 1.8 percent and a 9.3 percent increase in other revenue. Analysts expected revenue of $23.49 billion for the quarter. Total comparable sales grew 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter, reflecting comparable digital sales growth of 20 percent.



