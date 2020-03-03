

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Technology company Honeywell international Inc. (HON) announced Tuesday that it has achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing that accelerates the capability of quantum computers. This will enable it to release the world's most powerful quantum computer, in terms of quantum volume, a measure of quantum capability that goes beyond the number of qubits, within the next three months.



Honeywell also announced strategic investments in two leading quantum computing software providers and a strategic collaboration with JPMorgan Chase for financial applications to develop quantum algorithms using Honeywell's computer.



Honeywell Ventures, the strategic venture capital arm of Honeywell, has made investments in two leading quantum software and algorithm providers Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) and Zapata Computing.



Both Zapata and CQC complement Honeywell's own quantum computing capabilities.



